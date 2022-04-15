ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

After 26 years in prison, local man hopes to end violence

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQb3O_0f9tEsPD00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, April 20, Youngstown City Council will vote on giving $17,000 to a group called United Returning Citizens which focuses on helping people released from prison.

This money will pay for someone to coordinate a program called Violence Interrupters — the goal being to reduce violence in Youngstown.

Thursday afternoon in a brick building along Youngstown’s lower Oak Hill Avenue with the city skyline in the background, Dionne Dowdy and Will Miller of United Returning Citizens talked about their program called Violence Interrupters.

Conviction upheld for man who murdered local 89-year-old

“To try and de-escalate it before it gets further than what it’s already been,” said Dowdy.

“We’re going to kind of try to be that bridge, proactive,” said Miller.

The $17,000 from the city will pay Miller to coordinate the Violence Interrupters program. Miller’s a Southsider who knows the streets and did 26 years in prison for murder.

“Was in the streets at a very young age. As a result of decisions that I made in the streets trying to survive I wound up in prison,” said Miller.

But what makes Miller and Dowdy think their program is any better than Stop the Violence programs already in place?

“Cause we’re boots on the ground. We’re in there. We’re in the bars that they are. We’re in the stores or the corners that they are in. We have relationships with them. We have relationships with their parents,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy is 54 and has lived her whole life in Youngstown and knows every side of town. Miller, too, knows the people. He already busted a lip trying to break up a fight.

“The fight I got my lip busted, I know that could have turned into somebody getting killed. But I would take a busted lip and then be able to make the phone call to both of these individuals and know that they’re walking away from it and wouldn’t hurt each other no more,” said Miller.

Both of them say measuring success in preventing violence can’t be quantified and that even once a situation has been settled it requires follow-ups.

“Because somebody went back to their homeboys, and their homeboys said, ‘Hey man, we can’t let…’ you know. It still requires that type of work. It’s not just a 10-minute, one-hour thing if we’re talking about really trying to make a difference,” said Miller.

Miller has been trained in how to quell violent situations, and while $17,000 is not a lot of money for something the size of the city of Youngstown, they said it’s expected to pass.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Youngstown City Council#United Returning Citizens#Violence Interrupters
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy