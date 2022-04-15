ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Salaries not keeping up with slightly better economy, economists say

By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6Rt8_0f9tEnEo00

There's no question that our economy has been through a lot since the start of the pandemic. According to the Labor Department, consumer prices are up more than 8.5% over the past year.

"I just happened to check out something as simple as meat for beef stew," explained Houstonian Francene Young. "Six dollars a pound at a place that's considered a discount place."

At the Houston Food Bank, the need is down compared to the very start of the pandemic, but up since 2021.

"You're seeing the shortages at the grocery stores and the rising prices. So the extra that would normally go to us is not," explained president Brian Greene. "We're seeing a lot of rising prices which is causing less resources for us but also causing greater need."

But, economists say we shouldn't call this a recession.

"When economists use the word 'recession,' generally, they're talking about a shrinking in economic activity," said Christopher Clarke, a professor of economics at the University of Houston. "The economy shrunk dramatically back in spring of 2020, but by summer 2020, it started growing again and it's been growing ever since. In fact, it's larger than it used to be."

The country's unemployment rate is at 3.6%.

"The unemployment rate is super low. If you want a job, you can get a job," Clarke said. "And what's interesting is that those at the bottom of the labor market, who were hit the hardest, their wages are rising faster than inflation now. It's the people in the middle whose wages aren't keeping up."

"When you think about hyperinflation, Zimbabwe has experienced it, other countries have experienced that, versus recession and the Great Depression and some of those areas, it really doesn't matter to the person who is hungry, who can't afford rent, or is looking at foreclosure to their family homes," explained UHD Business Law and Supply Chain Management assistant professor Dietrich Von Biedenfeld. "Those are academic terms. The real impact is pretty much the same."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
Matt Lillywhite

Inflation Is Hurting Families On A Tight Budget

A recent Texas Lyceum poll has revealed that Texans are extremely concerned about their economic future. Many people said that homeownership prospects are "poor" or "awful" where they reside in Texas. Also, more than half of the poll's respondents said they're spending too much money each month on housing/rent. Furthermore, two-thirds of people believe the national economy is in worse shape than it was a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
FOXBusiness

Economist reveals when the US could see a recession

Thru the Cycle President John Lonski revealed on Wednesday when he believes a recession could be expected. He argued on "Varney & Co." that as the substantial pandemic-era stimulus "is taken away," the U.S. economy will slow down and "with that the unemployment rate rises," which could lead to a recession, based on historical patterns.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Greene
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Foreclosure#Consumer Prices#The Labor Department#The Houston Food Bank#The University Of Houston
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

Discount retailer Dollar General could attract even more customers in a recession. Easterly Government Properties has a rock-solid business and offers an attractive dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' drug sales should rise even with an economic downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MARKETS
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
123K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy