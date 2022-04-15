State of Fort Carson Address held on Thursday

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fourth Infantry Division and Fort Carson leaders provided a State of Fort Carson Address to the community at Founders Field on Thursday.

During the address, Major General David M. Hodne, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, revealed the current status and mission of the division, as well as challenges they face. With more than 25,000 military members assigned to Fort Carson and 38,000 family members, the military community in Colorado Springs plays a large role in the Mountain Post’s ability to achieve success.

“Generating readiness. Being able to deploy, fight, and win,” said Maj. Gen. Hodne. “It’s additive. A wide range of factors go into it– our people and our units. That’s one component of readiness. Our installation, our community, our families. Those are all other components of readiness, and when you add all that together and everything we do on the Mountain Post. It’s about generating readiness so we can deploy, fight, and win. So everyone has a roll, every function on this post is intended to achieve that goal.”









Attendees of the address also got to see displays of Fort Carson’s training and support tactics, including a Stryker vehicle from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Panther vehicle and bomb suit from the 71st EOD, and working dogs with the 759th Military Police Detachment.

