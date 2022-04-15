ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

State of Fort Carson Address held on Thursday

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fourth Infantry Division and Fort Carson leaders provided a State of Fort Carson Address to the community at Founders Field on Thursday.

During the address, Major General David M. Hodne, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, revealed the current status and mission of the division, as well as challenges they face. With more than 25,000 military members assigned to Fort Carson and 38,000 family members, the military community in Colorado Springs plays a large role in the Mountain Post’s ability to achieve success.

“Generating readiness. Being able to deploy, fight, and win,” said Maj. Gen. Hodne. “It’s additive. A wide range of factors go into it– our people and our units. That’s one component of readiness. Our installation, our community, our families. Those are all other components of readiness, and when you add all that together and everything we do on the Mountain Post. It’s about generating readiness so we can deploy, fight, and win. So everyone has a roll, every function on this post is intended to achieve that goal.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NA5sK_0f9tCuF500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeIF5_0f9tCuF500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x94kG_0f9tCuF500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8xFo_0f9tCuF500

Attendees of the address also got to see displays of Fort Carson’s training and support tactics, including a Stryker vehicle from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Panther vehicle and bomb suit from the 71st EOD, and working dogs with the 759th Military Police Detachment.

9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

