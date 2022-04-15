Huntington North’s Estep signs with Trine for soccer
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School soccer standout Braden Estep is taking his talents to Trine, as the senior signed to play for the Thunder on Thursday afternoon.
Estep was a first-team All-NE8 pick this past fall for the Vikings, helping lead Huntington North to the conference title.
