Huntington North’s Estep signs with Trine for soccer

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School soccer standout Braden Estep is taking his talents to Trine, as the senior signed to play for the Thunder on Thursday afternoon.

Estep was a first-team All-NE8 pick this past fall for the Vikings, helping lead Huntington North to the conference title.

