ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

Huntington North’s Estep signs with Trine for soccer

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlkZQ_0f9tCI8p00

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School soccer standout Braden Estep is taking his talents to Trine, as the senior signed to play for the Thunder on Thursday afternoon.

Estep was a first-team All-NE8 pick this past fall for the Vikings, helping lead Huntington North to the conference title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Blackhawk Christian adding 8-man football program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting this fall, Blackhawk Christian High School will be fielding a football program. According to athletic director Joel Cotton, the Indiana Football Coaches Association is piloting an 8-man football program beginning next school year. Cotton says Blachawk is hoping to compete against schools of similar size that are starting 8-man […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Coffing named boys basketball coach at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as an assistant under Fonso White, Seth Coffing is now taking the reigns as head coach of the Bishop Luers boys basketball program the school announced on Thursday. Coffing was previously the head coach at Garrett High School for a season and a half (2015-17). He posted a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Heritage’s Barker inks with Trine football

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School senior Bryce Barker is taking his talents to Trine, as the the senior signed to play college football for the Thunder on Tuesday afternoon. Barker is a 6-foor-2, 260-pound lineman. He played both offensive and defensive line for the Patriots, helping Heritage to a 4-6 overall record as […]
MONROEVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington, IN
Sports
City
Huntington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Busco’s Fulkerson inks with Trine track program

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco High School’s Bree Fulkerson will be a member of the Trine track and field program starting this fall as the senior signed with the Thunder on Wednesday afternoon. Fulkerson helped lead Busco the NECC team title as a junior in the spring of 2021. She also won the NECC title […]
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE 15

New Haven’s Rowland taking talents to Trine for volleyball

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven High School’s Kylie Rowland is taking her talents to Trine University as the senior signed to play volleyball for the Thunder on Thursday. An outside hitter, Rowland tallied 241 kills over the last three seasons for the Bulldogs while adding 38 aces as a senior. New Haven went […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

TinCaps split doubleheader with South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps split a doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. After falling in the front half, the ‘Caps won the nightcap, 6-2. South Bend (2-4) took the opener, 7-2. Fort Wayne (3-3) trailed, 7-0, until Australian shortstop Jarryd Dale hit a two-run […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Thompson returning to Hoosiers for sixth season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Race Thompson announced via social media on Thursday that he will return for a sixth and final season with the Indiana University basketball program. The six-foot-eight forward averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season for the Hoosiers. Teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis announced this past weekend he will enter his name the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Five Snider Panthers sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Panthers put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon to play sports in college as Tyrese Brown (football/Trine University), Caiden Hurse (football/Mount Union), Markell Keal (football/Concordia University at St. Paul), Grant Brown (basketball/Wabash College), and Cylie Pyle (golf/Saint Francis) all signed at Snider High School.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy