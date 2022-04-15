ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Police: Worcester man carrying realistic AR-15 replica air gun facing charges

By Brynne Connolly
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is due to appear in court after he was found to be carrying a realistic AR-15 replica air gun, according to police. Officers...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man charged with carrying a gun with no serial number

On March 16, 2022, at approximately 7:34 p.m., a La Plata Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street. Upon approaching the vehicle an odor of marihuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. When officers asked the occupants to exit the vehicle, the passenger attempted to push an […] The post Waldorf man charged with carrying a gun with no serial number appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Police: Mesa officers fatally shoot man armed with replica gun in Chandler

Mesa police officers shot and killed a man who displayed a replica gun at them Tuesday night near Detroit and Ithica streets in Chandler, the Chandler Police Department said. The Chandler Police Department was on scene investigating the shooting, according to Eva Zermeño, a spokesperson for the department. However, its officers were not involved in...
CHANDLER, AZ
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Air Gun#Replica#Whdh#Sunbeam Television
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AZFamily

PD: Man shot, killed by Mesa officers had a replica gun

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Less than 24 hours after Mesa officers shot and killed a man they believed to be armed, police said the gun he had was a replica. It happened Tuesday night at a trailer park near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. According to police, officers were...
MESA, AZ
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Georgia Sun

Man with gun shot by police in Canton

CANTON — In the early morning hours of Saturday, just before 1:20 a.m., the Cherokee County 911 center received an unknown trouble call from a residence on Parkbrook Way about a male resident with a gun. Canton police officers responded and were told by the woman that the man...
CANTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy