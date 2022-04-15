Fairport boys lacrosse remains undefeated with win

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Raiders continued their impressive start to the season with a 10-7 win over Hilton.

Fairport jumped out to a fast start holding a 4-1 lead after 12 minutes of play. Hilton outscored the Red Raiders in a more competitive to make it a 6-4 game heading into the break.

Early in the third, Hilton’s Aiden Cawley plowed over a Fairport defender en route to a goal to make it a 6-5 game. From there the Red Raiders scored three goals unanswered to give them a four-goal lead into the final frame.

Billy Meagher led the way for the Red Raiders with three goals while Joey Giggie was right behind him with two scores. William Salamone and Cole Loewke had two goals apiece for the Cadets.

Fairport moves to 4-0 on the season and will play Canandaigua at home on Wednesday, April 20th. Hilton will host McQuaid on Tuesday, April 19th.

