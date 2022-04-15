ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

Colin Kaepernick throwing to Jarvis Landry, others during workouts in Florida

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Kaepernick became a best-selling children’s author this week as his book, “I Color Myself Different,” debuted in the top 100 of USA Today’s best-seller list. Kaepernick surely would rather have a chance to work in his other job. The quarterback last played in the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 17

Bkas
2d ago

Why is he trying to get back into the league that he compared to slavery?

Reply
9
AP_000607.36a9bd4c26ec459eb7ddfc22eb188bcd.1357
8h ago

Crapastick got picked up by the Iranian oil suckers! Playing behind Abdullah Camelsofast Oknok! There still waiting on Antonio ( has anyone seen my Meds) Brown! ! Hopefully they can finally beat the Iraqi bombers! Go boys! You can do it!

Reply
2
Ritchie Argo
12h ago

mediocre at best. chokes under pressure. take a seat man, the only job open.for.you in the NFL involves counting change and selling beers.

Reply
2
