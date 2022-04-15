ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Northern Litchfield WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Areas above 1000 feet elevation in southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Orleans A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ORLEANS...MONROE...AND NIAGARA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile, dropping an inch of snow in 30 minutes. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 933 AM EDT, a band of heavy snow along the south shores of Lake Ontario was moving south at 10 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Lockport, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Hilton, Hamlin Beach State Park, Newfane, Spencerport, Lewiston, Youngstown, Middleport, Holley, Waterport, Lakeside Beach State Park, Fort Niagara State Park, Sanborn and Point Breeze. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots possible. * WHERE...Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster and Southern Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow cover on roads and poor visibility. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe, Noble, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Monroe, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 837 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wheeling, New Philadelphia, Dover, Cambridge, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Cadiz, Woodsfield, Caldwell, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Strasburg, New Concord, Byesville, Sugarcreek and Bridgeport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For Sunday afternoon, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of south central New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...For Sunday afternoon through 8 PM MDT. For Monday, from 11 AM to 6 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous, making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10 corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical on Sunday.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Northern Foot Hills, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bennett County, the Northern Foot Hills and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Mahnomen, Norman, West Becker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Mahnomen; Norman; West Becker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Norman, Clay, Mahnomen and West Becker Counties. In North Dakota, Cass County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult. The gusty northwest winds tonight may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult. The gusty northwest winds tonight may result in areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE

