Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. portions of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Escambia and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay Minette, Century, Jay, Bratt, McDavid, McKinnon, Chumuckla Springs, Pine Barren, Byrneville, Bluff Springs, Bay Springs, Barth, Brownsdale, Chumuckla, New York, Phillipsville, Cobbtown, Dyas, Carney and Allentown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
