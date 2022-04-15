Salado church damaged by tornado still planning on holding Easter Sunday service

A YOUNG girl was found unconscious and hanging upside down in a tree after a tornado blew her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in hospital in a critical condition after the tornado, with wind speeds of up to 165mph, ripped through her home town of Salado, Texas, Tuesday evening.
Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
For two years, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has been closed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, Atlanta Fox 5 reports. “We thought it was going to be six weeks, thought maybe a month. ‘Okay everybody we’ll see you Memorial Day weekend,'” recalls lead pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of the national lockdown.
CHICAGO (CBS) – The generosity of recent gas giveaways continue as another South Side church is helping some residents affected by the sharp increase in prices.The senior pastor of Another Chance Church of Chicago will hand out vouchers for $50 worth of free gas.The giveaway happening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 99th and Halsted.The giveaway comes after a church in Grand Crossing served 200 cars Saturday and businessman Willie Wilson donated $200,000 in free gas last week.
Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
This is a real life scene from Twister. According to First Coast News, Cliff Horton was sitting outside of his local golf course in Ellabell, a small town in Southeast Georgia, when a massive tornado swept through. The storm tragically killed one, and injured nine others, but someone, how Cliff wasn’t one of them.
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
April 8 -- The southern United States has been bombarded with round after round of severe thunderstorms since mid-March, and one particular tornado spun up this week that was so photogenic that even veteran storm chasers were in awe. Storm Chaser Vince Waelti positioned himself in the perfect spot on...
(Reuters) -A tornado blasted through New Orleans on Tuesday, killing at least one person, destroying homes and knocking down power lines, media reported, in another setback for an area that has yet to fully recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. A dark funnel cloud touched down in the city and...
A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 AM at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest,...
The mother who lost four of her family members during a deadly Iowa tornado spoke to "Good Morning America" about pushing to move forward after loss. Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were gathered at the grandparents house, and authorities said that the home did not have a basement and they were huddled together in a pantry while the tornado wreaked havoc, according to ABC News.
A "destructive" tornado triggered warnings for parts of Arkansas yesterday, with shocking images revealing hail the size of golf balls that fell during the terrifying storm. Massive damage was reported after the National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado was moving between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence counties on Friday.
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church was established back in 1853. Unfortunately, this historic building met its match on December 10 when that deadly tornado rolled through Kentucky, damaging it beyond repair. On Thursday, church officials, with the help of their congregation, tore the building down. We...
Damage assessments will continue in areas struck by an EF3 tornado Tuesday night. The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado that touched down in New Orleans and Arabi was at least an EF3 storm. This comes as crews from the NWS toured damaged areas Wednesday morning and will continue...
ARABI, La. — An Arabi woman spoke with WDSU's Morgan Lentes recalling the harrowing moment she heard a tornado moving through her neighborhood. She told Morgan that she rode out the storm and said the tornado was much more frightening than Hurricane Ida. "It sounded like a train and...
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio WXIX) - Was it a tornado or straight-line winds?. A team of meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Wilmington plans to survey storm damage Thursday that was reported Wednesday afternoon in a rural area near the Warren-Clinton county border. They will determine if a tornado or...
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey. The tornado was rated EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from 0 for weakest to 5 for most powerful. Peak winds were estimated at 122 mph as the tornado moved along a path nearly 2 miles long and 125 yards wide between Gladesboro and Laurel Fork in Carroll County from 9:45 to 9:47 p.m.
JACKSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado damaged dozens of homes and two schools in Jacksboro on Monday, March 21. As a result, Jacksboro ISD is closed the rest of the week. Debris from homes, trees and power lines was scattered across a path at least a third of a...
