Editor’s note: The following is taken from the webinar “Family Matters.” It is a conversation between Brad Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project and Professor of Sociology at the University of Virginia, and a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, and professor Arthur Brooks from Harvard University. The conversation draws from Brooks new book, “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO