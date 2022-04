A pillar of fire erupted on a manicured lawn in East Tennessee this week, and experts say it happened after a bolt of lightning defied odds and struck a buried gas line. It happened April 12 in Knoxville, and the Knoxville Fire Department extinguished the fire without damage to nearby homes. The department said it confirmed the highly unlikely cause after conferring with the Knoxville Utilities Board.

