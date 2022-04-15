UConn baseball stays hot, wins seventh straight

Nothing has been able to stop Zach Bushling and the UConn baseball team of late.

Bushling had two hits and three RBIs as the 18th-ranked Huskies held off Seton Hall 7-6 in Big East play at Sheppard Stadium in South Orange, New Jersey.

The win gives UConn (26-7, 4-0) seven straight wins.

The Huskies entered the bottom of the sixth with a 7-1 lead. But the Pirates (8-24, 2-2) scored three times in the inning to cut the deficit to three.

A two-run single by Pat D’Amico with one out in the bottom of the ninth made it 7-6, but reliever Justin Willis struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Two of Bushling’s RBIs came on a triple in the second inning. The other was on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Teammate Erik Stock went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Casey Dana and Ben Huber each added RBIs.

Austin Peterson (7-0) earned the win. He allowed four runs on eight hits, struck out five, walked two and hit a batter in seven innings. Willis (7) pitched an inning recorded the save. Starter Hunter Waldis (1-6) took the loss.

The teams conclude their three-game set with a doubleheader Saturday. Game one starts at noon.

Albertus Magnus: Matt Lewczyk (Windsor/Northwest Catholic) went a combined 5-for-7 with four RBIs and five runs scored as the Falcons swept Rivier in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader in New Haven.

In game one, a 16-2 Falcons win, Lewczyk went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Nhasean Murphy (Manchester) had a hit, walked three times and scored twice for the Falcons (4-17, 4-6).

Lewczyk had a hit, three walks, a RBI and three runs scored in a 15-6 win. Murphy walked three times and scored twice.

CCSU: Hunter Pasqualini (South Windsor) had three hits and a RBI to help give the Blue Devils a 5-3 win over Sacred Heart in Northeast Conference play at Veteran’s Park in Bridgeport.

The sophomore’s RBI single in the top of the third opened the scoring for Central (13-11, 5-5). Pasqualini finished 3-for-4 with a walk and scored twice. Sacred Heart is 4-28 (3-7).