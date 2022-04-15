ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

UConn baseball stays hot, wins seventh straight

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 4 days ago

Nothing has been able to stop Zach Bushling and the UConn baseball team of late.

Bushling had two hits and three RBIs as the 18th-ranked Huskies held off Seton Hall 7-6 in Big East play at Sheppard Stadium in South Orange, New Jersey.

The win gives UConn (26-7, 4-0) seven straight wins.

The Huskies entered the bottom of the sixth with a 7-1 lead. But the Pirates (8-24, 2-2) scored three times in the inning to cut the deficit to three.

A two-run single by Pat D’Amico with one out in the bottom of the ninth made it 7-6, but reliever Justin Willis struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Two of Bushling’s RBIs came on a triple in the second inning. The other was on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Teammate Erik Stock went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Casey Dana and Ben Huber each added RBIs.

Austin Peterson (7-0) earned the win. He allowed four runs on eight hits, struck out five, walked two and hit a batter in seven innings. Willis (7) pitched an inning recorded the save. Starter Hunter Waldis (1-6) took the loss.

The teams conclude their three-game set with a doubleheader Saturday. Game one starts at noon.

Albertus Magnus: Matt Lewczyk (Windsor/Northwest Catholic) went a combined 5-for-7 with four RBIs and five runs scored as the Falcons swept Rivier in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader in New Haven.

In game one, a 16-2 Falcons win, Lewczyk went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Nhasean Murphy (Manchester) had a hit, walked three times and scored twice for the Falcons (4-17, 4-6).

Lewczyk had a hit, three walks, a RBI and three runs scored in a 15-6 win. Murphy walked three times and scored twice.

CCSU: Hunter Pasqualini (South Windsor) had three hits and a RBI to help give the Blue Devils a 5-3 win over Sacred Heart in Northeast Conference play at Veteran’s Park in Bridgeport.

The sophomore’s RBI single in the top of the third opened the scoring for Central (13-11, 5-5). Pasqualini finished 3-for-4 with a walk and scored twice. Sacred Heart is 4-28 (3-7).

