UFC

UFC Vegas 51 and Bellator 277 preview show: Best fight of the weekend, Bellator’s A.J. McKee dilemma, more

By Shaun Al-Shatti
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a double-header weekend with Bellator: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 on Friday and UFC Vegas 51 on Saturday, but which card is more worth your time? Can Vicente Luque or Belal...

www.mmafighting.com

MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265. Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Henry Cejudo hosts Demetrious Johnson to reminisce about title fights

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson are two of the finest flyweight talents ever seen in the UFC’s octagon. Naturally, they were rivals. Four years after Cejudo ended Johnson’s record-breaking title run, he invited over his two-time opponent to share a laugh and reminisce about their experiences in the octagon. The soon-to-return fighter also tagged UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
UFC
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Pitbull
Person
Belal Muhammad
MMA Fighting

Video: Bellator 277 prelim fighters Rogelio Luna, Socrates Hernandez deliver bloody war

Bellator has released the full video of a three-round war between Rogelio Luna and Socrates Hernandez in the Bellator 277 prelims on Friday. Luna and Hernandez stood toe-to-toe and slugged it out with reckless abandon for almost the entirety of the first round. Luna relentlessly attacked his opponent’s body, leaving Hernandez’s flanks red before going to the head with heavy shots. Just when it seemed like Hernandez might fall, he managed to get the fight to the ground and threaten a choke.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 results: Pat Sabatini punishes T.J. Laramie on the ground to win lopsided decision

A near knockout early didn’t sway Pat Sabatini from his chosen game plan to put T.J. Laramie on the ground and maul him over the course of three rounds at UFC Vegas 51. A body shot in the first round had Laramie hurt but Sabatini couldn’t quite put him away despite his best efforts. Still, Sabatini never slowed down through all 15 minutes as he kept hammering away at Laramie, especially with a suffocating ground game to ultimately win a lopsided decision.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson details mixed-rules fight with Rodtang at ONE X: ‘I never felt that I lost my mojo’

Demetrious Johnson may have needed some time to adjust, but he seemed to enjoy his mixed-rules bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon. ONE Championship celebrated its 10-year anniversary last month with ONE X, a 20-fight card that featured MMA, muay Thai, kickboxing, and special-rules bouts. In the co-main event of the epic night, Demetrious Johnson faced off with one of the best muay Thai fighters in the world, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in a mixed-rules bout of four three-minute rounds that alternated between muay Thai rules and MMA rules. With the first round of the bout being muay Thai, it presented some challenges for the 12-time UFC flyweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo moving up, Khamzat Chimaev’s expectations, and what’s next for Petr Yan

With UFC 273 now in the rearview, this week very much has felt like a post-pay-per-view lull, in part because the card this weekend, UFC Vegas 51, is one of these least compelling offering the UFC has put forth this year. No disrespect to the fine men and women fighting on Saturday, but the co-main event features two Contender Series signees who have never competed in the UFC before. That’s not a great look, any way you slice it.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 results: Mayra Bueno Silva picks up unanimous decision win over Wu Yanan in move up to bantamweight

Moving up to bantamweight agreed with Mayra Bueno Silva as she picked up a unanimous decision win over Wu Yanan at UFC Vegas 51. With fast hands and powerful punches at her disposal, Silva was consistently landing the better shots all night long with Wu missing far more than she was hitting over three rounds. When the fight ended, the judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 with Silva getting the nod and her first win since September 2020.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 results: Caio Borralho wins technical decision after Gadzhi Omargadzhiev unable to continue following illegal strike

Caio Borralho didn’t get a win the way he wanted but he’ll still leave UFC Vegas 51 with a victory in his octagon debut. While the Brazilian newcomer was dominating the fight, he threw a knee late in the third round with opponent Gadzhi Omargadzhiev’s hand still on the canvas, which means he was considered a downed opponent. The knee blasted Omargadzhiev with referee Dan Miragliotta rushing in to call the foul, which led to him taking a point away from Borralho.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 video: Drakkar Klose stops Brandon Jenkins with ferocious onslaught in return

Drakkar Klose’s return to the octagon couldn’t have gone any better. Klose returned to the cage for the first time in over two years on Saturday night, dominating Brandon Jenkins on the undercard of UFC Vegas 51. Klose battered Jenkins throughout the first round, hurting him multiple times with crisp punches and combinations, prompting the commentators to wonder what exactly was keeping Jenkins standing.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 predictions

Belal Muhammad is about to experience some major deja Luque. “Remember the Name” has been finished just once in his career, five and a half years ago at the hands of Vicente Luque, the man he meets again in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 on Saturday. Back then, both fighters were just starting to make a name for themselves in the always-crowded welterweight division; now, they are legit contenders in spitting distance of a title shot.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Ex-Bellator champ Will Brooks wins fight in 19 seconds via grisly leg break

Will Brooks scored the fastest win of his MMA career on Friday night, though it wasn’t exactly in the way he expected. The former Bellator lightweight champion earned a 19-second TKO win over Rafael Bastos at Art of Scrap 4 when his Brazilian foe suffered a grisly broken leg off a checked kick. Bastos (42-21-1) sustained the injury in one of the first exchanges of the fight and instantly crumpled to the ground while clutching his right leg.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 video: Alatengheili runs through Kevin Croom in 47 seconds

Alatengheili kicked off UFC Vegas 51 with a blink-and-you-missed-it knockout. “The Mongolian Knight” wasted little time finding a win in his latest outing as he needed just 47 seconds to put away Kevin Croom via strikes. Watch the fast finish above. There was no feeling-out process in Saturday’s preliminary...
UFC

