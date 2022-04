Carlina White was snatched from a Harlem hospital as an infant in 1987 and raised as “Nejdra Nance” by her kidnapper Annugetta Pettway, who claimed to be her mother. On Aug. 4, 1987, Joy White and Carl Tyson rushed their newborn daughter, Carlina White, to the hospital due to a fever. Little did these new parents know, however, that this night would be the last time they would see their child for the next 23 years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO