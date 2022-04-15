Dylan DeLucia dominates, Ole Miss bats come alive at South Carolina

Dylan DeLucia Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Junior Dylan DeLucia dazzled in his 7 2-3 innings at South Carolina Thursday night, and sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants and sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford each hit home runs in No. 25 Ole Miss’ 9-1 win against the Gamecocks in the first of a three-game series between the teams.

The win snaps the Rebels’ (21-12, 5-8 SEC) three-game conference losing streak.

DeLucia’s start was the longest for an Ole Miss starter this season, surpassing senior John Gaddis’ seven innings at UCF. He allowed just one earned run.

"I think it was outstanding. It was huge for the Rebs to get a bunch of zeros on the board. Big confidence booster for our staff, and it also allowed us to keep some arms," Burford said. "We're fully loaded in the pen, and we're going to be ready to come out tomorrow."

McCants put the first two runs of the game on the board in the top of the second inning, when he took a pitch from Aidan Hunter to deep right field for a towering two-run shot. Burford hit a three-run home run to opposite field in the third to give DeLucia and Ole Miss additional breathing room.

DeLucia wouldn’t need much run support, though, as he efficiently mowed down South Carolina’s (16-17, 4-9) lineup. DeLucia allowed six hits — including just one for extra bases — and struck out four batters.

"At the end of the day, you still just want to go out there and put up zeros, every single inning. But, I mean, it's always nice having these hitters score runs for you," DeLucia said.

His lone bump in the road came in the eighth inning, where he hit a pair of Gamecocks and loaded the bases, eventually allowing a run via fielder’s choice. After surrendering his first walk of the night to reload the bases with two outs, the Rebels turned to junior Matt Parenteau, who forced a groundout to end the inning.

"Just a good mix of fastball/sliders today. That was kind of the game plan going in. We knew they would be right-hand dominant in their lineup, and we thought his slider/fastball mix would serve us well tonight, especially if he could fill up the strike zone. And he did," head coach Mike Bianco said. "He pitched well in the first couple innings, got us some zeros, we scored some runs and then extended the lead. And then it looked like, in the middle innings, his stuff even had more life. Just a really good outing by him."

Senior first baseman Tim Elko drove in two runs, and senior outfielder Kevin Graham chipped in a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Senior outfielder Justin Bench also drove in a run. Bench had three hits.

The Rebels and Gamecocks play again Friday at 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus. Junior Derek Diamond will start for the Rebels.