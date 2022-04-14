ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

City Awarded $145 Million Loan and Grant From State to Build Water Reclamation Facility

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Rapid City will receive a $101.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $43.5 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. The $145 million in awards...

