Ralph H. Heffner, 84, of Pine Grove passed away peacefully Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville. He is survived by his loving wife, Annie Moyer Heffner, with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage this past Thanksgiving; their children, Kent, husband to Jodie, of Pine Grove, Karl, of Pine Grove, Kristin, of Pine Grove, and Karin, companion to Brian Cornell, of Maryland. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kyle, Chad, husband to Emily, and Jill; his sister, Ruth Barbetta, wife to Richard; cousin, Dennis H. Dietrich.

PINE GROVE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO