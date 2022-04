A Penn Station Eagle now sits proudly at Valley Forge Military Academy & College.Image via Michelle Young, Untapped New York. The eagle statues that once adorned the original Pennsylvania Station in New York City found new homes thanks to a preservation effort back in the 1960s. One of those eagles ended up at the Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, writes Michelle Young for Untapped New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO