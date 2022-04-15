Health officials say 2 new subvariants of COVID-19 found in New York

Health officials say two new subvariants of COVID-19 have been found in New York State.

News 12 spoke with a doctor who says there is no need to panic but that wearing masks is encouraged, especially when planning to spend time with family for Passover or Easter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended its mask mandate on public transportation through May 3.

Health officials are saying that the best way to protect yourself against the new subvariants is to get vaccinated, including a booster shot and even a second boost if eligible.

The New York State Department of Health says that the two subvariants mutated from the BA.2, which itself is a subvariant of Omicron.

White House Chief Medical Advisory Dr. Anthony Fauci told members of the media last month that this subvariant spreads even easier than Omicron, which was already very contagious.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a rise in infections around the state and in New York City.

State officials think these new subvariants are likely to blame.

The doctors that News 12 spoke with say that although this discovery isn’t good news, as long as New Yorkers take the proper precautions, it doesn’t have to mean another lockdown.

Doctors and health officials at every level are continuing to emphasize that the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated.