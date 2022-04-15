Heading to the Guardians home opener? Here's a look at the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The work week will start off with well-below normal temperatures and snow but by the weekend it’ll be feeling more like early June. Overnight lows near freezing will play a factor into what type of precipitation you’ll see Sunday into Monday. Bursts of moderate wet snow at times mean quickly changing road conditions. A quick coating to 2″ of snow could lead to slick spots and reduced visibilities.
You may be looking at a weather forecast on your phone app and see a rain drop under a cloud each day this week. It’s true, but needs a closer look at the periods of steady rain and spotty rain. Oh, and I have to mention the end of...
It’s going to be another windy day but not as windy as yesterday! Also not as cold and damp as yesterday! Here’s the temperature trend hour by hour forecast for this afternoon. In OKC highs low to mid 50s by 3-4 PM. Then falling back into the 40s by 8 PM. The winds will be northwest 20-30 MPH with gusts over 30 MPH expected.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Skies clear Tuesday for a pleasant spring day with temps in the mid 60s. The first part of Wednesday should be dry with some sunshine. The afternoon will feature clouds and isolated storms with temperatures in the mid 70s. Another line of rain/storms roll in late...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A rain/snow mix, scattered, Monday evening. Along with breezy conditions, it will feels like we’re in the 20s. Overnight, the mix will turn to scattered snow showers. Light accumulation of snow showers can be expected on grassy surfaces and higher elevations, especially in the snowbelt.
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers will end during the morning commute and then skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will creep into the 50s in the afternoon. Another front approaches Friday with a few on and off, showers especially north and west. The Guardians home opener is Friday with temps in the...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wind advisory has been issued in Northeast Ohio from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday. Another front approaches Friday with a few on and off showers especially north and west. Small coverage, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and breezy. Temperatures are seasonable, in the lower 60s.
