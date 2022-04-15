ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Heading to the Guardians home opener? Here's a look at the forecast

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

Another front approaches Friday with a few...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here’s the timing for snow mix Monday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The work week will start off with well-below normal temperatures and snow but by the weekend it’ll be feeling more like early June. Overnight lows near freezing will play a factor into what type of precipitation you’ll see Sunday into Monday. Bursts of moderate wet snow at times mean quickly changing road conditions. A quick coating to 2″ of snow could lead to slick spots and reduced visibilities.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Tuesday clickable weather

Skies clear Tuesday for a pleasant spring day with temps in the mid 60s. Storms are expected Wednesday.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Showers in the morning

Showers will end during the morning commute and then skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will creep into the 50s in the afternoon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny skies, temps warming ahead of storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Skies clear Tuesday for a pleasant spring day with temps in the mid 60s. The first part of Wednesday should be dry with some sunshine. The afternoon will feature clouds and isolated storms with temperatures in the mid 70s. Another line of rain/storms roll in late...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Easter Sunday forecast

Yes, there is a small chance there will be a few snow flakes Easter morning. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds but chilly, Sunday. Coats needed for the egg hunts!
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mixed showers turn to snow early Tuesday, but how much?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A rain/snow mix, scattered, Monday evening. Along with breezy conditions, it will feels like we’re in the 20s. Overnight, the mix will turn to scattered snow showers. Light accumulation of snow showers can be expected on grassy surfaces and higher elevations, especially in the snowbelt.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Chance of spotty showers for Guardians home opener

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers will end during the morning commute and then skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will creep into the 50s in the afternoon. Another front approaches Friday with a few on and off, showers especially north and west. The Guardians home opener is Friday with temps in the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Isolated afternoon showers possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wind advisory has been issued in Northeast Ohio from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday. Another front approaches Friday with a few on and off showers especially north and west. Small coverage, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and breezy. Temperatures are seasonable, in the lower 60s.
