Six-run third lifts Plymouth past Western

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth High School baseball team got back on track in the Firelands Conference by improving to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the league with a six-run third inning on Thursday in an 8-4 win over visiting Western Reserve.

Cole Wentz was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Plymouth, while Zach Hamman was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Tucker was also 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Trace McVey and Nick Roberts each singled and drove in a run.

Clayton Miller went five innings in relief for the win. He allowed one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

For Western (2-5, 0-3), Grant Bethard was 2 for 3, while Carson Roe, Chris Buchanan, Logan Wiegel and Luke Cunningham each singled. Jude Muenz and Austin Harmeling each added an RBI.

W. Reserve 030 010 0 — 4 6 0

Plymouth 016 010 x — 8 9 2

WP: Miller; LP: Buchanan

2B: (P) Wentz

New London 22, Monroeville 0

NEW LONDON — Steven Justavick hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Wildcats used a 14-run first inning to cruise past the Eagles on Friday in FC action.

Also for New London (3-4, 2-2), Logan Girton was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jamil Arnold was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while was Jacob Bilton 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

For the Eagles (0-8, 0-4), Aiden Melton was 2 for 2, while Austin Nichols and Heath Ringer each singled.

Monroeville 000 00 — 0 4 4

N. London (14) 00 8x — 22 15 0

WP: LP: Ringer

Edison 5, Oak Harbor 2

OAK HARBOR — The state-ranked Chargers got six strong shutout innings from Thomas Simon in Thursday’s SBC Bay Division road win over the Rockets.

Simon scattered four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks for Edison (5-2, 1-0), ranked No. 10 in the second weekly Division III state coaches poll.

Offensively, seven different players each had one hit, and Hayden Fry was 2 for 4 with a double. Xander Danner doubled and scored, while Brady Barker doubled and drove in a run. Simon, Clint Finnen and Max Hoover each singled with an RBI.

Edison 002 120 0 — 5 9 2

O. Harbor 000 000 2 — 2 4 4

WP: T. Simon

2B: (E) Danner, Fry, Barker