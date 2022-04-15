ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, OH

Six-run third lifts Plymouth past Western

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrwDE_0f9sawwC00

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth High School baseball team got back on track in the Firelands Conference by improving to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the league with a six-run third inning on Thursday in an 8-4 win over visiting Western Reserve.

Cole Wentz was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Plymouth, while Zach Hamman was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Tucker was also 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Trace McVey and Nick Roberts each singled and drove in a run.

Clayton Miller went five innings in relief for the win. He allowed one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

For Western (2-5, 0-3), Grant Bethard was 2 for 3, while Carson Roe, Chris Buchanan, Logan Wiegel and Luke Cunningham each singled. Jude Muenz and Austin Harmeling each added an RBI.

W. Reserve 030 010 0 — 4 6 0

Plymouth 016 010 x — 8 9 2

WP: Miller; LP: Buchanan

2B: (P) Wentz

New London 22, Monroeville 0

NEW LONDON — Steven Justavick hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Wildcats used a 14-run first inning to cruise past the Eagles on Friday in FC action.

Also for New London (3-4, 2-2), Logan Girton was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jamil Arnold was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while was Jacob Bilton 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

For the Eagles (0-8, 0-4), Aiden Melton was 2 for 2, while Austin Nichols and Heath Ringer each singled.

Monroeville 000 00 — 0 4 4

N. London (14) 00 8x — 22 15 0

WP: LP: Ringer

Edison 5, Oak Harbor 2

OAK HARBOR — The state-ranked Chargers got six strong shutout innings from Thomas Simon in Thursday’s SBC Bay Division road win over the Rockets.

Simon scattered four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks for Edison (5-2, 1-0), ranked No. 10 in the second weekly Division III state coaches poll.

Offensively, seven different players each had one hit, and Hayden Fry was 2 for 4 with a double. Xander Danner doubled and scored, while Brady Barker doubled and drove in a run. Simon, Clint Finnen and Max Hoover each singled with an RBI.

Edison 002 120 0 — 5 9 2

O. Harbor 000 000 2 — 2 4 4

WP: T. Simon

2B: (E) Danner, Fry, Barker

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk tennis places fifth at Perkins

PERKINS TWP. — The Norwalk High School boys tennis team placed fifth at the Perkins doubles tournament on Saturday. Finishing in third place for the Truckers was the team of Bryan Sommers and Josh Newhouse. The pair opened with an 8-0 win over Vermilion, followed by an 8-0 loss to Bowling Green.
NORWALK, OH
Anniston Star

Prep roundup: Oxford softball wins Lincoln tourney

LINCOLN — Berkley Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley combined to pitch three gems, and Oxford won two of three games en route to winning Lincoln High School’s tournament Saturday. Oxford beat Lincoln 5-1, lost to Munford 1-0 then beat Lincoln again, 7-1. Mooney and Crossley combined to give up...
LINCOLN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Plymouth, OH
Sports
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Plymouth, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Carmen L. Huffman

Carmen L. Huffman, 46, of Greenwich, Ohio, passed away after a battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 1975, and graduated from Mansfield Sr. High School in 1994. Carmen was fun-loving and adventurous. Her supportive nature was...
GREENWICH, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Gerald 'Jerry' L. Ackerman

Gerald "Jerry" L. Ackerman, 87, of Norwalk, passed away Sunday evening, April 10, 2022, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Jerry was born on Dec. 16, 1934, in Norwalk, to the late Leon and Cecelia (Durnwald) Ackerman. Jerry graduated from Norwalk St. Paul High School in 1953 and proudly served his country...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk High School honor roll

The following students had a G.P.A. of 4.0 or higher and are named to the:. 9th Grade — Halle Barnes, Hudson Barnes, Drew Battles, Lillian Farmer, Shyla Gruhlke, Emma Harp, Naomi Henderson, Zurina Immel, Melissa Isais, Isabella Koelsch, Madelyn Long, Nora Long, Gavin Loudy, Virginia Metcalf, Landin Norris, Zade Oglesby, Ana Osborn, Eva Ott, Kimberly Perez, Peyton Perry, Dylan Pigman, Alexis Swick, Mary Willis, Maclaughlyn Wineman.
NORWALK, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Nichols
Person
Carson Tucker
The Daily Record

College of Wooster gets much-needed sweep of Wabash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — After three consecutive splits to open North Coast Athletic Conference play, The College of Wooster baseball team scored a much-needed sweep on Saturday at Wabash College. The Fighting Scots won the opener 4-3 and then took the nightcap 12-7.  Wooster (16-8, 5-3 NCAC) turned to sophomore Corey Knauf (save one) to get the Scots...
WOOSTER, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk's Bauman, Kromer highlight Edison Invite

MILAN — Four first-place finishes highlighted area competitors on Saturday at the 47th annual Edison track and field Invitational. For the Norwalk boys, senior pole vaulter Carson Bauman set a new personal-best mark in the event by clearing 13-feet-6 inches to win the event. The height was also 1-feet-6 better than the second-place finisher in the event.
NORWALK, OH
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
169
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy