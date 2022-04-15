ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Crime Watch

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 4 days ago

Police are searching for two suspects who went on a night long crime spree, striking businesses near the Queens Plaza transportation hub in Long Island City last week. Cops said the owners of four businesses were met by a trail of broken glass and empty cash registers when they arrived at...

www.qgazette.com

CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

Carlina White Was Abducted As A Baby — Then Solved Her Own Kidnapping 23 Years Later

Carlina White was snatched from a Harlem hospital as an infant in 1987 and raised as “Nejdra Nance” by her kidnapper Annugetta Pettway, who claimed to be her mother. On Aug. 4, 1987, Joy White and Carl Tyson rushed their newborn daughter, Carlina White, to the hospital due to a fever. Little did these new parents know, however, that this night would be the last time they would see their child for the next 23 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Car Crashes Into Hamburg Restaurant

Motor vehicle accidents happen all the time. Many luckily, don’t result in serious injury and usually involve two vehicles in an accidental or reckless maneuver. One accident happened late this afternoon in Hamburg that is something we rarely see; a car crashing into a building. Luckily, nobody was hurt.
HAMBURG, NY
