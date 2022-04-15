ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zml5_0f9sXnCQ00

William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.

Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 48-20-6, a victory shy of the club record set in 2017-18.

Matthews — with 58 goals and 43 assists — became the third player in Toronto history with 100 or more points. Darryl Sittler had 117 in 1977-78, and Doug Gilmour had 127 in 1992-93 and 111 in 1993-94.

“It’s humbling to be mentioned with those two guys,” Matthews said. “They paved the way for us, and they have done a lot for this team and this city.”

Matthews has gone two games without a goal but already has set the club record. With eight games left, he’s two shy of becoming the first U.S.-born player to score 60 goals.

Nylander had his 29th and 30th goals. Mitch Marner also had an assist to hit the 60-assist mark for the second time in his career. Jack Campbell made 22 saves for Toronto.

“It was a complete game by us,” Matthews said.

John Carlson, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd scored for Washington. The Capitals had won four in a row.

Bunting snapped a 17-game goal drought. “This will boost his confidence,” Matthews said. “He is a big part of our line’s success.”

Toronto fourth-liner Kyle Clifford fought Tom Wilson after the Washington player crashed into Campbell and sent the goalie’s mask flying.

“I just reached for the puck,” Campbell said. “It was a hockey play. I met him at the all-star game and thought he was a nice guy.”

Wilson received a goalie interference minor penalty late in the first period and then fought Clifford in the second period.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Nylander, Matthews & Knies

I guess all the angst surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs play caving in was simply a way the team keeps its fans guessing throughout the regular season. They lost to this season’s lowly Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday night then they rose up to spank the Washington Capitals by a score of 7-3 last night. Odd.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
ABC News

Mike Bossy, four-time Stanley Cup champion with New York Islanders, dies at 65

Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died. He was 65. The Islanders and TVA Sports, the French-language network in Canada where he worked as a hockey analyst, confirmed Bossy died Thursday night. A team spokesperson said Bossy was in his native Montreal.
ELMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Darryl Sittler
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Doug Gilmour
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
William Nylander
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
John Tavares
Person
Ilya Lyubushkin
Person
Nic Dowd
Person
Kyle Clifford
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: Tavares, Campbell, Liljegren, Muzzin & Kerfoot

Looking back at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game against the Washington Capitals, a number of players stood out for the team. In this post, we’ll take a look at who these players are and comment on their play. Comment One: John Tavares Might Break His Career-Best Assist Season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Player Moves Before Senators Game Tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs take a quick trip to Ottawa to play the Senators tonight. Coming into the game, the Senators have a record of 28-40-6, but they did the Maple Leafs a big favor by beating the Boston Bruins on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. All three...
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#The Toronto Maple Leafs
NBC Sports

Flyers swept by Sabres on the season, continue slide to the finish line

The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers, who were swept in their home-and-home back-to-back set against Buffalo. Mike Yeo's club lost to the Sabres, 4-3, Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 Overtime Win Vs. the Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators was a game of two parts. During the first period, although the Maple Leafs came out hard and controlled the offense, the Senators took advantage of a mistake and a nice tip to take a 2-0 lead. During...
NHL
FOX Sports

Giordano's OT goal lifts Maple Leafs past Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Giordano scored 3:26 into overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Mitchell Marner scored twice in regulation for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting and Kyle Clifford also had goals for Toronto, which got 25 saves from Erik Kallgren.
NHL
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX Sports

Mantha scores twice in 34 seconds, Capitals rout Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals' 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night. Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz,...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

612K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy