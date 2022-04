As COVID cases once again increase across New York, Gov. Hochul released her plan about a future "shut down." On Friday, Gov. Hochul reported that 4.71 percent of COVID tests in the previous 24 hours were positive. The 7-day average percent positive is 4.68 percent. Hochul did not provide a COVID update on Saturday or Sunday, which is usually the case.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO