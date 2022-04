The Church of St. Patrick in Pottsville celebrated an Easter Sunday service at sunrise at Calvary Cemetery at 6:20 a.m. The Rev. Philip F. Rodgers and Deacon Jack Quirk presided over the mass. All were welcome to the service. A few hundred people gathered at the top of the hill in front of the Pieta statue where the sun could be seen rising behind it. During the service, the Rev. Philip F. Rodgers asked those in attendance to take a moment and pray for Ukraine.

