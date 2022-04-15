Norwalk tops Vermilion for third Lake win

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School boys tennis team improved to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the SBC Lake with Thursday’s 4-1 win over the visiting Sailors.

Bryan Sommers outlasted Severin Kretchmar at first singles, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0. At second singles, Josh Newhouse beat Carlos Harmeling (6-1, 6-4), while Ethan Brown beat Gus Matheson at third singles, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Ezra Forney and Landan Klett won at first doubles over Kostya Lopez and Emma Dean, also in three sets (6-3, 1-6, 6-3). At second doubles, Xavier Sweet and Eli Kluding lost to Brian Tang and Patrick Anders, 7-5, 6-4.

Norwalk is at Shelby on Friday.

Willard 4, SMCC 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes picked up an SBC Bay Division win over the visiting Panthers on Wednesday.

At first singles, Cam Robinson beat Will Cundiff in two sets (6-3, 6-2). Jair Flores fell to Andrew Fullam at second singles (6-2, 6-1), while Ben Martines beat Jaxon Masohar at third singles (6-4, 6-0).

The first doubles team of Grace Hall and Masyn Johnson topped Parker Kasper and Jackson Dinsmore (7-5, 6-3), and the second doubles team of Trenton Mock and Grace Rothhaar beat Jacob Harrison and Charlie Kuftan, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).

Port Clinton 5, Willard 0

PORT CLINTON — The host Redskins swept the Crimson Flashes in SBC Bay Division play on Thursday.

At first singles, Owen Auxter defeated Cam Robinson (6-0, 6-1), while Colin Denno topped Jair Flores at second singles (6-1, 6-0). Third singles was a walk over win for Port Clinton’s Ethan Luma.

At first doubles, Patrick Huskey and Grant Arnold beat Grace Hall and Masyn Johnson (6-4, 6-4). The second doubles team of Blake Denno and Sam Roberts defeated Grace Rothhaar and Trenton Mock (6-3, 6-2).