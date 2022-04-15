ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk tops Vermilion for third Lake win

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REZhg_0f9sXDcO00

NORWALK — The Norwalk High School boys tennis team improved to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the SBC Lake with Thursday’s 4-1 win over the visiting Sailors.

Bryan Sommers outlasted Severin Kretchmar at first singles, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0. At second singles, Josh Newhouse beat Carlos Harmeling (6-1, 6-4), while Ethan Brown beat Gus Matheson at third singles, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Ezra Forney and Landan Klett won at first doubles over Kostya Lopez and Emma Dean, also in three sets (6-3, 1-6, 6-3). At second doubles, Xavier Sweet and Eli Kluding lost to Brian Tang and Patrick Anders, 7-5, 6-4.

Norwalk is at Shelby on Friday.

Willard 4, SMCC 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes picked up an SBC Bay Division win over the visiting Panthers on Wednesday.

At first singles, Cam Robinson beat Will Cundiff in two sets (6-3, 6-2). Jair Flores fell to Andrew Fullam at second singles (6-2, 6-1), while Ben Martines beat Jaxon Masohar at third singles (6-4, 6-0).

The first doubles team of Grace Hall and Masyn Johnson topped Parker Kasper and Jackson Dinsmore (7-5, 6-3), and the second doubles team of Trenton Mock and Grace Rothhaar beat Jacob Harrison and Charlie Kuftan, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).

Port Clinton 5, Willard 0

PORT CLINTON — The host Redskins swept the Crimson Flashes in SBC Bay Division play on Thursday.

At first singles, Owen Auxter defeated Cam Robinson (6-0, 6-1), while Colin Denno topped Jair Flores at second singles (6-1, 6-0). Third singles was a walk over win for Port Clinton’s Ethan Luma.

At first doubles, Patrick Huskey and Grant Arnold beat Grace Hall and Masyn Johnson (6-4, 6-4). The second doubles team of Blake Denno and Sam Roberts defeated Grace Rothhaar and Trenton Mock (6-3, 6-2).

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk's Bauman, Kromer highlight Edison Invite

MILAN — Four first-place finishes highlighted area competitors on Saturday at the 47th annual Edison track and field Invitational. For the Norwalk boys, senior pole vaulter Carson Bauman set a new personal-best mark in the event by clearing 13-feet-6 inches to win the event. The height was also 1-feet-6 better than the second-place finisher in the event.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk tennis places fifth at Perkins

PERKINS TWP. — The Norwalk High School boys tennis team placed fifth at the Perkins doubles tournament on Saturday. Finishing in third place for the Truckers was the team of Bryan Sommers and Josh Newhouse. The pair opened with an 8-0 win over Vermilion, followed by an 8-0 loss to Bowling Green.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Robert Anthony Doughty

Robert Anthony Doughty left his worldly pain in the rear-view mirror on April 6, 2022. Robert was born April 18, 1981, in Norwalk to his parents: Denise M. Doughty (Myers) and Richard A. Doughty, Sr. Robert was a fearless, outgoing, adventurous kid growing up in Norwalk. He graduated from both...
NORWALK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Shelby, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Carmen L. Huffman

Carmen L. Huffman, 46, of Greenwich, Ohio, passed away after a battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 1975, and graduated from Mansfield Sr. High School in 1994. Carmen was fun-loving and adventurous. Her supportive nature was...
GREENWICH, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Gerald 'Jerry' L. Ackerman

Gerald "Jerry" L. Ackerman, 87, of Norwalk, passed away Sunday evening, April 10, 2022, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Jerry was born on Dec. 16, 1934, in Norwalk, to the late Leon and Cecelia (Durnwald) Ackerman. Jerry graduated from Norwalk St. Paul High School in 1953 and proudly served his country...
NORWALK, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
Sandusky Register

Perkins run-rules shorthanded Huron

HURON — Perkins scored 10 runs on seven hits in the fourth inning and went on to knock off Huron 15-1 in five innings Friday. Tayler Hawkins allowed only five hits and no earned runs while tossing a complete game for the Pirates, who improved to 4-4. “She hit...
HURON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
165
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy