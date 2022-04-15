Menasha police searching for feral cat that bit resident

Titan is a handsome boy tri-paw, but he doesn't let that slow down his love of life! He is best described as an amazing dog with a *pinch* of naughty. He just needs some help to not jump up on people when he's excited. He has a curious mind and is always looking around so he'd benefit from a home that can spoil him with lots of toys. He's good with dogs, kids and was okay with the cats. He's a happy pup that loves to cuddle! (Shepherd mix, 1 year 7 months)

PETS ・ 23 DAYS AGO