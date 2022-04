The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has released the results of the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll for women’s golf. This is the third poll of the 2022 spring season. In Division I, Stanford University remains the unanimous No. 1 while University of Oregon holds steady at No. 2. University of South Carolina moves up one spot to No. 3, followed by Wake Forest University and San Jose State University to round out the top five.

GOLF ・ 20 HOURS AGO