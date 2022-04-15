Cru Inner City-Bakersfield hosting National Day of Prayer event May 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raise Bakersfield is celebratory event sponsored by Dignity Health and Awake California. Hundreds of people spent the day at the event at The Dignity Health Amphitheater in Southwest Bakersfield. An event full of fun at the Park at River Walk. Dozens of family and friends filling up the seats at the […]
CHICAGO — Several Catholic schools in Chicago came together to pray for peace in Ukraine Monday. The vigil was hosted by St Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village The school is named for Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of, among many things, children. Monday, the school invited students from three other Catholic schools on […]
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is National Safe Space Week and the Children’s Cabinet is reminding people of Safe Place, a youth and outreach program that provides help and safety. Since 2003, the Children’s Cabinet has provided a Safe Place program. Youth ages 12 to 17 years old have support if they ever feel unsafe. Washoe County now has 71 businesses that are partnered with Safe Places. All library branches, McDonald’s, and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are places children can go if they are in need. More than a hundred mobile sites are available for teens to go to as well, including all RTC buses.
Bakersfield Angels held a volunteer appreciation event at Coconut Joe’s on Feb. 16. The evening featured dinner, drinks, stories of impact and dueling pianos. There were 110 volunteers in attendance. These volunteers wrap community around children, youth and families experiencing foster care in Kern County.
The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.
NEW BERN, N.C. — Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886, is hosting Vietnam Veterans Day to honor and recognize community veterans that served during the Vietnam War. The event will be held at Union Point Park New Bern on March 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Displayed at the gazebo will be a 3-x-13-foot […]
Madras Urban Forestry Commission to celebrate arbor day with tree planting event. Arbor Day, a holiday to encourage planting and celebration of trees, is April 22 this year. The Madras Urban Forestry Commission will be hosting a celebration and tree planting for the occasion. Arbor Day begin in Spain in...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Sparks is hoping to highlight notable people, businesses and attractions in the Sparks corridor through the end of March with a series of giveaways and even a scavenger hunt. The organization has partnered with local social media influencers to highlight...
A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
In recognition of National Volunteer Week, which started Sunday, the regional chapter of the American Red Cross thanked the more than 300 volunteers who support their community through the nonprofit. The national organization that responds to disasters all over the country also noted a shortage exists among its...
Leap, bounce and hop into Easter weekend with the following options. No matter where you are, Bakersfield will be abuzz with activity. Cain Memorial will host a “party with a purpose” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Noble Park to celebrate Easter, and also educate residents about health decisions, said Karen Coston, the site manager for the COVID-19 testing at Cain Memorial.
