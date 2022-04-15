Cru Inner City-Bakersfield hosting National Day of Prayer event May 5

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is National Safe Space Week and the Children’s Cabinet is reminding people of Safe Place, a youth and outreach program that provides help and safety. Since 2003, the Children’s Cabinet has provided a Safe Place program. Youth ages 12 to 17 years old have support if they ever feel unsafe. Washoe County now has 71 businesses that are partnered with Safe Places. All library branches, McDonald’s, and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are places children can go if they are in need. More than a hundred mobile sites are available for teens to go to as well, including all RTC buses.

28 DAYS AGO