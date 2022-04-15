ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James talks about his future with the Lakers

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LeBron James had an extremely successful season individually, coming within a hair of winning the scoring title and playing more like he’s 27 than 37, but his Los Angeles Lakers had a failure of a season by missing the play-in tournament.

With the four-time MVP heading into the final year of his contract, there have been plenty of rumors that he will basically be a lame-duck Laker next season.

He will be eligible to sign a contract extension later this summer, but during his exit interview, he refused to say anything about whether he’d even be interested in an extension.

Via Lakers Nation:

“The conversation hasn’t been talked about and technically because the Collective Bargaining Agreement cannot be discussed until later on in the year,” LeBron said. “I know it’s out there, but we can’t even, myself and Rich [Paul] can’t even talk with Rob [Pelinka] or the front office at all because of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. When we get to that point, we’ll see.”

The way James played this season, one would likely expect him to have at least one more truly elite season left in him, if he’s fortunate enough to stay healthy. After that, he could very well still be an All-Star level player for a few more years.

There’s always a chance that he finds a way to remain elite after turning 40, much like Tom Brady has in the NFL.

But it’s anyone’s guess right now if those years will come in a Laker uniform.

James says he still wants another ring with the Lakers

Even if some think James is on his way out of playing for the Purple and Gold, he did imply that he still has unfinished business of the highest order with the team.

Via Lakers Nation:

“I came here to win a championship and I want to win more,” James said at his exit interview. “I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same. It’s what this organization has always been about. I also just wanted to change the narrative how this franchise can compete at a high level again. What they’ve done decade and decade and decades of winning.

“But yeah, when I signed here when Magic [Johnson] was here and Rob [Pelinka] was here, obviously and is still here. I told them I want to help this franchise become a champion again, so I’ve done that, we’ve done that, but I want to do it again.”

Although the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship was certainly legitimate, some fans don’t feel that way because it took place inside the Walt Disney World Bubble, with no fans or travel for players to deal with.

Some also feel the team lucked out in not facing the Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks, the two other major championship contenders that year.

If James leads the Lakers to another world championship while playing at a high level, it would cement his place in the highest pantheon of the franchise’s history without any doubt.

Comments / 14

Patriot3333
4d ago

We can only hope that there is no future with the Lakers! He has become an extreme embarrassment to himself, and to the NBA.

Reply(2)
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
