Lake Charles, LA

Two From Southwest Louisiana Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Louisiana. – Two men from Southwest Louisiana were sentenced today in the U.S. District Court, on firearms charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the two individuals as follows:. Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, received...

