ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Supreme Court justices publicly back more independent judicial discipline process

By By David Migoya The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright and his successor, Justice Monica Márquez, on Thursday repeatedly reiterated to lawmakers their willingness to divest judicial discipline from the court’s control, saying it was important in rebuilding the public’s trust in the judiciary.

Following nearly five hours of testimony, the Senate judiciary committee delayed until next week any vote on a bill that would independently fund the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline and create a committee to study further changes, including an amendment to the state Constitution to make it fully independent.

Colorado Supreme Court justices lobbying against bill that could change how judicial discipline gets done

In a rare appearance before legislators outside of typical annual budget hearings, the justices for nearly two hours testified that they welcomed a “really independent office of judicial discipline” and lauded the creation of a committee to study further changes.

“We might have some disagreements with judicial discipline (legislation) but we have no disagreement for its importance,” Boatright testified before the Senate judiciary committee taking up Senate Bill 22-201.

But the justices remained measured in their praise, pointing to a number of concerns they had about the bill. One solution is to broaden the membership of the study committee, allowing Colorado to be a frontrunner among other states.

“We have an opportunity, a really unique opportunity to make Colorado great, to make Colorado a national leader in this area,” Márquez testified.

The bill aims to create an independent office of judicial discipline within the Judicial Department – essentially moving it out from under the Supreme Court – so it can be funded with taxpayer dollars.

The Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline is currently funded with about $300,000 in attorney registration fees paid to the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, which also sits beneath the Supreme Court.

Members of the commission gave several examples of how their efforts to conduct investigations has at times been stalled by a less-than-cooperative Judicial Department, in some cases with additional harm to the public.

“Right now the commission cannot do it’s job because, right now, it must ask for permission to do its job,” said Chris Gregory, its executive director. “The commission right now has to ask for its financial resources and that’s not what was intended by the Constitution.”

The bill also creates an eight-member interim commission equally composed of senators and representatives that over a year will look at other potential changes, including a constitutional amendment that would make the disciplinary office wholly independent.

Sweeping Senate bill would create independent judicial discipline office in Colorado

Boatright has said he wants its membership to be broader, reflecting more stakeholders such as judges, lawyers and the public. Colorado Bar Association member Letitia Maxfield testified that the committee should reflect ethnic and racial diversity.

“The interim summer study is exactly what is needed,” Boatright said. “We need to be very deliberative, transparent and inclusive. We can’t just change a word here and there and have an easy answer.”

Commission chairperson Elizabeth Krupa testified that waiting on the committee’s findings means “we’re not allowed to do our job.”

The Colorado Constitution not only creates the discipline commission, but requires the Supreme Court to come up with the rules under which it must operate.

Boatright and Márquez have privately told lawmakers and attorneys they hoped several ongoing investigations looking into allegations of undisciplined judicial misconduct could be finished before any legislation was passed.

Those investigations were launched following disclosure that a former Judicial Department official who faced firing instead received a lucrative $2.5 million contract. The official, former State Court Administrator’s Office Chief of Staff Mindy Masias, threatened a tell-all sex-discrimination lawsuit in which she would disclose several instances of judicial misconduct that had gone unpunished over the years. The contract was allegedly awarded to her to prevent the lawsuit.

The information Masias would allegedly reveal in a lawsuit was contained in a two-page memo that was read to then-Chief Justice Nathan “Ben” Coats in a January 2019 meeting in which it was decided to award the contract, according to former State Court Administrator Christopher Ryan, who was at the meeting.

Masias is one of four people who were referred to the Denver district attorney’s office for additional investigation into possible criminal charges following an inquiry by the Colorado Auditor’s Office. The others are Ryan and former department Human Resources director Eric Brown, who allegedly authored the memo. The fourth person has not been publicly identified.

Ryan and Brown both resigned after the Masias contract was canceled because of a newspaper investigation into the deal.

Legislature sets aside funding, anticipates creation of independent Office of Judicial Discipline

“The revelations of the last year and a half have been profoundly demoralizing to our members,” said Emma Garrison, secretary of the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, which was neutral on the bill. “In a town hall meeting, the overwhelming consensus was a judicial discipline process that was independent.”

Krupa said the discipline commission has not been able to begin its inquiry because of the funding problems.

“None of the investigations is looking at judicial misconduct,” Krupa said. “And when they say let’s wait, the timing to do something is now. Let us fulfill our mandate, which is to restore the integrity of the judiciary and the public trust in it.”

Boatright testified Thursday that he intentionally hasn’t made any internal changes while the investigations were ongoing.

“Consciously what we have not done is get ahead of the independent investigations and know they’ve taken longer than any of us hoped they would,” Boatright said. “We know they will make a number of recommendations, because they’ve asked questions.”

Committee vice chair Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, on Thursday reflected on the importance of the legislation before them.

“I find myself in this fascinating position where we are trying to set forth, as we come out of some really complicated and trying times, that have really shaken the publics’ trust in this institution, we’re trying to find a path forward,” Gonzales said. “This is what we’ve got to do, we’ve got to figure this out.”

Colorado's Judicial Department subpoenaed over lack of access to evidence in scandal investigation

In an email Wednesday to the state’s 350 judges, Boatright said he objected to a requirement he believed the legislation unfairly made on the Judicial Department – that it must investigate any complaint of judicial misconduct it receives and turn the findings over to the discipline commission. But the bill actually only requires the department to turn over documents from any inquiry it chooses to do and does not make one mandatory.

“To have us come in to do initial investigation to gather witnesses, then there’s the appearance of whether we really turned over all the names,” Boatright said.

How the judicial discipline commission is funded has been a key issue for months, with commission members in January telling legislators how its efforts to pay the lawyers it hired to look into the contract scandal were stalled.

Correspondence between the discipline commission and the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel shows the stalemate had been going on for several months prior.

The bulk of the concern lies with OARC’s insistence, as part of its fiduciary duty to keep track of public funds, to review billing records the investigators submit to the commission for reimbursement.

The commission worried that unredacted billing records would show OARC – and potentially the Supreme Court – the direction of its investigation and who was being interviewed. The commission by rule conducts all its business in secret.

“The Commission will also need confirmation that the payment process will not be used as a means of attempting to direct the scope, substance, or outcome of the Commission’s work to fulfill its constitutional mandate on these matters,” Krupa wrote ARC Jessica Yates on Oct. 8, 2021, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Denver Gazette through an open-records request.

OARC also had concerns that the law firm the commission hired to do the investigation -- Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC – was given too broad a reach that wouldn’t cause later conflicts.

Colorado commission pushes first-ever independent watchdog to probe judicial misconduct

The commission told Yates the scope of Rathod’s work covered two areas: “The first category includes the allegations of misconduct by individual judicial officers, allegations that certain judicial officers violated the Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct,” Krupa told Yates in the October letter. “The second category includes allegations of an extended coverup effort relating to the relevant facts. As we explained, Special Counsel has been engaged to assist the Commission to examine both of these categories.”

The most problematic to OARC, according to the correspondence, is the second category, which Krupa said includes an analysis of the commission’s approach to information sharing with other offices that handle other aspects of judicial evaluation, including the performance review commission that decides whether a judge is recommended for retention by voters.

Discipline commission vice chairman David Prince, a district judge in El Paso County, said there have been occasions where the performance commission received serious allegations of misconduct but did not share that with the disciplinary commission, and vice-versa.

“Because everyone has their head down in the silo, and no rules allow for the sharing of that information,” Prince said. “The information sharing systems we have in place are not working. We need something more robust hoping it will be respected.”

The discipline commission in the past frequently used investigators from OARC, but the Masias-contract inquiry posed enough conflicts that OARC chose to hire its own investigators to look into the scandal.

That left the discipline commission looking to the state Attorney General’s office for help, but that agency was also heavily tied into the events surrounding the scandal and was forced to excuse itself. The commission chose to hire its own special counsel.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Pick Jackson Explains Judicial Approach At Hearing

Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday pledged to "stay in my lane" if she is confirmed to a lifetime position on the U.S. Supreme Court as she began two days of questioning by senators at her confirmation hearing, with some Republicans signaling aggressive lines of attack. "Over the course of my...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Márquez
Person
Christopher Ryan
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Declines to Block Air Force from Taking Actions Against Reservist Who Claims ‘Sincere Religious Objections’ to COVID-19 Vaccine

The Supreme Court refused on Monday to block the Air Force from taking action against a lieutenant colonel and reservist who refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, said that they would have granted the application. Lt. Col. Jonathan Dunn, an Air...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy