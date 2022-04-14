ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Wildcats Open Playoffs at Life

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENSBURG, Wash.—The second season begins this weekend for Central Washington women's rugby when the Wildcats face Life University in the opening round of the USA Rugby D1 Elite Playoffs, 11 a.m., Saturday in Marietta, Ga. Saturday's contest is a rematch of last season's playoffs when Life defeated CWU,...

#Life University#Usa Rugby#Canada#Cwu#Byu#The Running Eagles#The Atlanta Harlequins#Central
