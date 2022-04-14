Proposed law aims to clean up yards in Marathon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are considering changes to the state's “felony murder" laws. The legislation would limit the charge of murder to the person who committed the killing and those who directly aided them, as well as those who act with reckless disregard for human life. Rep. Dave Pinto, of St. Paul, says his bill would limit liability to those who commit the crime — and shield those who may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. A task force commissioned by lawmakers last year concluded that the current laws are unfair and recommended they should be changed.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO