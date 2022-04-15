ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gospel Mission Prepares 900 Easter Meals

Cover picture for the articleUnion Gospel Mission is serving 900 Easter meals this week to help those experiencing homelessness. The remaining 600 meals are being delivered this week by the Search + Rescue mobile outreach that visits camps through the metro area....

