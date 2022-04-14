ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Arlene Cross Gorey

By Master Control
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlene Cross Gorey, formerly of Virginia Ave., Fairmont and Rachel Community, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home in Grafton. She was 86 years old. She is a graduate of Farmington High School, class of 1953. She was retired from the City of Fairmont’s 911 Call Center, where she...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Scotty Glenn Graves Sr.

Scotty Glenn Graves Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022. He was born to Everett Wilson Graves and Flora Catherine Tennant Graves on November 13, 1940 in Monongalia County. He married Ellen Marie Graves on May 10th, 1959 and they just celebrated their 63rd anniversary...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Josephine Coffman Devores

Josephine Coffman Devores passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born in Taylor County, WV on June 7, 1933 to Luther and Pearl Cain Coffman. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Devores. They were married on June 16, 1955. She is also survived by her brother, Darrell...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Mary Ann Moore

Mary Ann Moore, 76, of Flemington, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born on June 1, 1945 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Ralph and Freda Petroff McCloy. On June 1, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Moore, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. She is also survived by her daughter Tammy Dannunzio and her husband Steven of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren Joseph, Alexander and Nicholas; four siblings, Norma Whipkey and her husband Bob of Clarksburg, Sam McCloy and his wife Patty of Flemington, Linda Haynes and her husband Stephen of Bridgeport and Sandra McCloy of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her sister Agnes Hill, and a brother Ralph McCloy, Jr. Mary was a graduate of Flemington High School. She retired from the WV Division of Rehabilitation Services after 35 years of service. Mary’s hobbies included camping, fly fishing and traveling. She greatly enjoyed life, loved her grandchildren and was always smiling and never had anything bad to say about anyone. Condolences for the Moore family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, with Pastor Rose Bolyard presiding. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.
FLEMINGTON, WV
WDTV

GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A GoFundMe page established by the family of Summer Robinette had raised more than $6,700 as of Monday evening. Police said the 20-year-old was found murdered in a home on Steward Street in Welch last week. The GoFundMe page was created to help the family pay...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Morgantown, WV
WDTV

Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The grand opening of a new $3 million business just outside of Bridgeport in one of Clarksburg’s busiest developments is less than two weeks away, according to Mayor Jimmy Marino. Connect Bridgeport reports Marino said the new Hobby Lobby that is occupying the building formerly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

City of Morgantown announces 2022 paving plan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Engineering & Public Works Department announced their 2022 Paving Plan. The paving plan includes over 12 miles of roadway, two Parking Authority surface lots, about 6,000 feet of Rail-Trail and approximately 25 ADA improvements. The project is estimated to start at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1950, in Elkins, WV; a daughter of the late Burley Austin Cooper, Sr. and Helen (Davis) Cooper Robey. Libby worked...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people are injured following a crash in Grafton. According to officials a call came in around 12:15 P.M. on Saturday of a vehicle accident with injuries on Valley Falls Road. Officials say the accident happened when one of the vehicles tried to take a left...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr

Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr, 81, a resident of Beverly, went to see the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Paul was born on Sunday, March 23, 1941, in Parsons, to the late Walter Hobart Wingfield and Evelyn Mae Stewart Wingfield. Left to cherish Paul’s memory are three children, Paul Richard Wingfield, Jr., and wife, Gia, of Newport News, VA, Evelyn “Gail” Eiffert of Lake Saint Louis, MO and Angel Lynette Shaffer and husband, Gerald, of Fayetteville, NC, and Frances Wingfield, two grandchildren, Shelby Eiffert and Rachael Wingfield, two brothers, Frank Wingfield and wife, Ann, of Adrian, MI and John Wingfield and wife Jean, of Elkins; one sister, Judy Adkins, Adrian, MI, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Paul in death besides his parents was a brother, James Wingfield and two sisters, Rev. Gloria Roy and Barbara Dilly. Paul attended Parsons High School and he had served with the United State Army. He was stationed in Fayetteville, N.C and married Frances Ann Tolar. He had worked at Colby Dairy and Wingfield Ornamental Iron before moving back to West Virginia. He worked for Woodford Oil Company, Elkins, W.Va. He was employed as a guard at Huttonsville Correctional Center from which he retired. He was a very hard worker He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved the beautiful mountains and the WVU Mountaineers. Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 11am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Kevin Hostetler will officiate, and interment will follow at Parsons City Cemetery in Parsons. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Paul Richard Wingfield, Sr. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.
PARSONS, WV
WDTV

More than 1,400 new businesses registered in March

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,430 new businesses statewide during the month of March 2022, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Webster County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through March with a total of eight new...
ECONOMY
WDTV

Kenneth Bernard Bennett

Kenneth Bernard Bennett, 75, of Jimtown, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home under the care of WV Caring. He was born Thursday, June 27, 1946, at Jimtown, a son of the late Bernard and Gertrude Bennett. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sandra Bennett; daughters Donna Hornbeck of Elkins and Jennifer Greene of Williamstown; son Matthew Bennett and wife Amanda of Meyersdale, Pa.; and two beloved grandsons, Carter and Reed Bennett. Also surviving are two sisters, Thelma Wyatt of Jimtown and Sharon Elza of Elkins, sister-in-law Patty Bennett of Jimtown, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Bennett; a niece, Frances Miller; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Wyatt. Kenny was a member of Laborer’s Union 984 prior to becoming disabled. He was an avid hunter and gardener and loved spinning tall tales with his buddies. Kenny’s request for cremation was honored, and a memorial service will be held April 30 at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 1100 S. Davis Ave., Elkins. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Julie Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenny’s memory to WV Caring, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV, 26520. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Kenneth Bernard Bennett. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Stonerise nursing home holds Easter egg hunt for kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Stonerise nursing home held an Easter egg hunt for kids Saturday morning. The children went around the outside of the nursing home to find eggs and prizes. The event took place after a 2 year hiatus because of Covid-19.,. Mary Anna Talkinten says she’s glad...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

GSU announces new Pioneer Mascot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gabrielle Dean, a junior from Etam, West Virginia, has been named the Glenville State University Pioneer Mascot for the 2022-2023 academic year. Dean is an active member of campus, serving as secretary for the Forestry Club, a student worker in the Department of Land Resources, and a GSU Marketing Ambassador. She will serve as president of the Forestry Club next semester.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Healthy Grandfamilies helping grandparents raise their grandchildren

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV)- A program in Marion County provides a series of discussions to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Healthy Grandfamilies is a ten series discussion group and follow up services to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Marion county schools and West Virginia state have teamed up with the program. There are...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Benji’s Sunnyside

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Benji’s Sunnyside in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU debuts GradFest ahead of spring Commencement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A celebration of nearly 4,500 West Virginia University graduates begins next week with the inaugural GradFest and culminates in commencement ceremonies planned for May 13-15. In one of the first GradFest events, WVU President Gordon Gee will host Marco Greenberg, author of “Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive that Powers the World’s Most Successful People,” for an in-person and virtual fireside chat Monday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon hosting worldwide band competition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Buckhannon will be hosting a major competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands is coming to Central West Virginia in July of 2023. This is only the second time in 26 years a U.S. city will host the worldwide event....
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

New sculpture in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new piece of art work was unveiled in Grafton. The sculpture is designed by the Taylor County youth. It is supported by funding from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. Michael Sizemore says the youth is artistic and gives them the credit...
GRAFTON, WV

