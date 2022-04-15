ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalls vehicles over ‘Boombox’ feature again

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndcP3_0f9sBbgG00

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is issuing a recall of nearly 595,000 vehicles due to a feature that could pose a danger to pedestrians — it’s the second time this year the “Boombox” feature has triggered a recall.

The current recall covers certain Model Y, X and S vehicles made from 2020 through 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Thursday. Model 3 vehicles made from 2017 through 2022 are also included. NHTSA explains that the “Boombox” feature in these models could play over external speakers, masking sounds to warn pedestrians of an approaching vehicle. About 594,717 vehicles were recalled in February for the same issue.

Looking for a new job? These companies are piloting a 4-day workweek

Tesla says it will perform an over-the-air software update to disable Boombox functionality while vehicles are in drive, neutral or reverse modes, free of charge. The recall will also disable Boombox during Summon and Smart Summon modes, which let users move certain models to their location using GPS.

The Tesla recall identification number is SB-22-00-003.

Owners who had Boombox issues remedied under the February recall will also need to have the new software installed, Tesla says.

Tesla is expected to mail owner notification letters by June 6. In the meantime, owners can contact Tesla at (877) 798-3752 or the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Ford issues recall for nearly 200,000 vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for some of its trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. The vehicles included in this recall are:. F-150s from 2016 to...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Boombox#The Recall#Nexstar#Nhtsa#Gps#Nexstar Media Inc
Motley Fool

Demand for Tesla Vehicles Is Through the Roof

Depending on the Tesla model you order, you could take delivery as late as the middle of next year. A backlog increase comes even as Tesla has increased the prices of its vehicles several times. Boosting production is a major focus for the company in 2022. You’re reading a free...
ECONOMY
FOX4 News Kansas City

Which Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled?

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Heiman, like most new car owners, took a picture with her brand new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport Volkswagen she got in May 2021. “We needed an all-wheel drive vehicle and we had some, so it rose to the top of our list,” Heiman said. Only 8 months into owning it, she […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
US News and World Report

Tesla Recalls 947 U.S. Vehicles Over Delay in Rearview Image Display, NHTSA Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. The automaker told the NHTSA the recall covers some 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model...
CARS
KMOV

Fluid leak causes recall on Ford vehicles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ford has issued a recall for some of its pickups and SUV’s because of a brake fluid leak. Close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. They include F-150′s from the 2016, 17, and 18 model.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WFLA

Man accused of exposing himself at Wawa gas station in St. Pete

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday night for exposing himself at a Wawa in St. Petersburg, according to police. St. Petersburg police said Michael Robert McLean, 39, was driving around the gas station on 4th Street North before he pulled up alongside a person at the gas pumps. McLean then […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WDBO

Recall alert: 947 Teslas recalled for rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced another recall involving Tesla vehicles. Tesla is recalling 947 vehicles because the rearview image could be delayed when the driver tries to back up, Reuters reported. The recall affects some 2018 to 2019 Model S, Model X and 2017 to 2020 Model...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Benchmarking Tesla Summon Feature On Model 3

General Motors is investing billions into the development of new autonomous vehicle technology, with a whopping $35 billion earmarked for new AV and EV projects between now and 2025. Now, GM Authority has new photos that show GM is benchmarking the Tesla summon feature on a Tesla Model 3 sedan.
CARS
WSMV

Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tens of millions of vehicles are recalled and taken off the roads every year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active recalls, and they don’t have to tell you. News4 Investigates...
NASHVILLE, TN
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy