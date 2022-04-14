Intersection Intervention: Cherokee and Compton

On April 3rd, 2022, Idaho State Police received reports of a vehicle in a canal at 7:04 AM on N 3145 E, just north of County Line Road, near Osgood. At some time in the early morning hours of April 3rd, 2022, a 2008 Ford F150 was travelling northbound on River Road near County Line Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop, submerged in a canal. A 37-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both from Ammon, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police were assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts EMS and Idaho Falls Fire Department. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

