JAY-Z’s set at Summer Jam 2001 is the stuff of legend. It’s the show where he brought Michael Jackson and premiered ‘Takeover’ for the first time, kicking the beef with Nas into full speed right before The Blueprint came out. Unfortunately, stories about the show, images and a small bit of audio are all we’ve had to go off for years. Footage of the show has never been available, to the dismay of Hip-Hop fans over the past two decades. That is, until tonight.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO