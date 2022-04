Northwest Early College High School Class of 2024 partnering with the GotSneakers to fundraise and improve this environmental issue and help people in need. Canutillo, TX (KTSM) – According to GotSneakers, a sneaker recycling organization, at least 200 million pairs of shoes and sneakers end up in landfills each year in the United States, while more than 600 million people worldwide don’t own a pair of shoes.

