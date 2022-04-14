Margate Police search for missing woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a downtown apartment late Friday evening. According to police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. on the report of a shooting inside an apartment. Officers soon located a 10-year-old boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another juvenile family member were alone inside the apartment when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been announced at this time and the death investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

