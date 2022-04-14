Mother's Day Conference

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.) R. Eric Thomas: Hi, everyone! Let’s get started. Q. Toddler-Clashing: My...
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I need help to break a bad family pattern I’m in with my older brother Alan. He and I are both single adults in their late twenties who live independently from our parents. We both have decent jobs, with him making significantly more money working in a tech field.
Kendall Jurnakins, now 15 months old, was treated to a big celebration earlier this month, when he was finally cleared to leave Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital in Indianapolis following a 460-day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit. As they said their goodbyes on March 16, hospital staff threw...
A ceramic artist had a unique idea to make her grandmother feel special on her 71st birthday. The granddaughter set out to re-create photos with her grandmother from years ago. The resemblance couldn't be more touching.
To provide our community with important public health information, The Register-Guard is making this content free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Many children go through phases of selective or picky eating. Toddlers, especially, will go through phases where former favorites...
**This article is based on nonfiction about actual events that were told to me by my friend; used with permission. Over the years I’ve worked with a lot of interesting people. One of my friends that I worked with shared a very personal story with me. Her mother remarried when she was about 12. She didn’t get along well with her new stepfather, but she stayed busy with school and didn’t see him a lot.
After more than a year of being treated in a neonatal intensive care unit, Baby Kendall is finally home. Kendall Jurnakins was born at 25 weeks in December 2020. He weighed only 15 ounces, an ounce less than a Starbucks Grande coffee or 3 ounces more than a typical can of Coke.
All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
Daniel Yoder, 33, passed away on April 4 from injuries sustained in a logging accident. The tragedy leaves Gloria, who pens the weekly Amish Cook column, to raise six children. Gloria’s church community, family, and friends and her deep faith will help see her thought, but it will be difficult.
I wish I had some sage words to impart, but sometimes events leave us speechless, grasping for some sort of meaning, and this is one of them. The future...
Content warning: Discussion of miscarriage/pregnancy loss/infant loss ahead. They say that when a child is born, so is a mother. But a mother is made at the very moment a child is thought of. Whether that’s through planning to start a family. Or finding out that you’re pregnant. Whether it’s through talking to adoption agencies or looking into a surrogate. Or when the doctors tell you that they can no longer find a heartbeat and you’ve miscarried for the third time.
After spending nearly two decades together and having raised two sons from previous marriages, Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean decided it was time to expand their family. Soon after they began to explore the possibility of adopting, a story they saw on TV inspired them to go in a new direction. The story was about a couple who adopted siblings so they wouldn’t have to be separated, something that happens too often.
In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
Comments / 0