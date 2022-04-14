ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Mother's Day Conference

By Tanya Patterson
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother's Day 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball will...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade
Slate

My Well-Paid Tech-Bro Brother Pulled an Absurd Stunt on My Mom’s Birthday

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I need help to break a bad family pattern I’m in with my older brother Alan. He and I are both single adults in their late twenties who live independently from our parents. We both have decent jobs, with him making significantly more money working in a tech field.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Register-Guard

Parenting Now: Tips for your toddler's picky eating stage

To provide our community with important public health information, The Register-Guard is making this content free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Many children go through phases of selective or picky eating. Toddlers, especially, will go through phases where former favorites...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Countrymom

My friend boarded a bus to find her parents who abandoned her when she was 14

**This article is based on nonfiction about actual events that were told to me by my friend; used with permission. Over the years I’ve worked with a lot of interesting people. One of my friends that I worked with shared a very personal story with me. Her mother remarried when she was about 12. She didn’t get along well with her new stepfather, but she stayed busy with school and didn’t see him a lot.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baby Kendall goes home after 460-day NICU stay

After more than a year of being treated in a neonatal intensive care unit, Baby Kendall is finally home. Kendall Jurnakins was born at 25 weeks in December 2020. He weighed only 15 ounces, an ounce less than a Starbucks Grande coffee or 3 ounces more than a typical can of Coke.
SOCIETY
CBS DFW

Easter bunny hops into Cook Children's NICU

All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.  All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.  All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
CELEBRATIONS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Prayers requested for the Amish Cook

Daniel Yoder, 33, passed away on April 4 from injuries sustained in a logging accident.  The tragedy leaves Gloria, who pens the weekly Amish Cook column, to raise six children.   Gloria’s church community, family, and friends and her deep faith will help see her thought, but it will be difficult. I wish I had some sage words to impart, but sometimes events leave us speechless, grasping for some sort of meaning, and this is one of them. The future...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Motherly

Motherhood begins before a child is born

Content warning: Discussion of miscarriage/pregnancy loss/infant loss ahead. They say that when a child is born, so is a mother. But a mother is made at the very moment a child is thought of. Whether that’s through planning to start a family. Or finding out that you’re pregnant. Whether it’s through talking to adoption agencies or looking into a surrogate. Or when the doctors tell you that they can no longer find a heartbeat and you’ve miscarried for the third time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

“I Finally Have A Real Family.” 6 Siblings Have A Home After 5 Years In Foster Care.

After spending nearly two decades together and having raised two sons from previous marriages, Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean decided it was time to expand their family. Soon after they began to explore the possibility of adopting, a story they saw on TV inspired them to go in a new direction. The story was about a couple who adopted siblings so they wouldn’t have to be separated, something that happens too often.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy