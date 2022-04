DULUTH, Minn. — Blue skies and 50 degrees was exactly what the doctor ordered to ring in the first day of spring. Duluth got that boost of serotonin needed again after a long and snowy winter, and although some snow is sticking around, the melting is encouraging people to get out again, exercising, walking with their families, or just taking the sights in. One local family says its a good sign.

DULUTH, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO