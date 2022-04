SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — People traveling by bus or train in downtown San Francisco Monday were split on whether they’ll keep wearing masks after the federal mask mandate was ruled invalid by a federal judge in Florida. Late Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement covering airplanes and other public transit, saying the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials. By Monday afternoon, the Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate from the CDC after the ruling. “COVID ain’t going away. For your own...

