Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO