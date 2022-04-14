ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA street gangs targeting residents in wealthy areas, LAPD urges residents to be on guard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a dozen street gangs have been descending on wealthy areas of Los Angeles, following residents to their homes, and robbing them of expensive items, according to police. Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who spearheads an LAPD “follow-home robbery” task force, told the city Police Commission during a meeting on...

