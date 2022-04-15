ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Exclusive: Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labour concerns

By Mei Mei Chu
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DeU7_0f9rmkjZ00
A woman displays a Ferrero chocolate box in Milan November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian confectionary giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation (SIPL.KL) after the U.S. customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and for Malaysia.

Labour practices across the Southeast Asian country have come under scrutiny in the past two years, with six companies including Sime Darby banned by U.S. customs over forced labour allegations. read more

Palm oil, the most widely used vegetable oil, is a key ingredient in Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread, giving the iconic products their smooth texture and shelf life.

"On 6th April, we have requested all our direct suppliers to stop supplying Ferrero with palm oil and palm kernel oil sourced indirectly from Sime Darby, until further notice," Ferrero told Reuters by email.

"Ferrero will comply with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision," it said.

Although Ferrero buys relatively little of the edible oil from Sime Darby, its move - following similar halts by Hershey Co (HSY.N) and General Mills Inc (GIS.N) last year - is a further reputational blow for Sime Darby and for Malaysia, which faces mounting allegations of labour abuses of migrant workers in various industries.

Sime Darby told Reuters it has taken steps in the area of human rights and that all its stakeholders who are committed to sustainability can be assured of its commitment and leadership in the industry. Ferrero is not a customer, it added.

"We are also in regular communication with all key stakeholders, particularly customers who have their own commitments," it said.

Ferrero, responding to queries this week from Reuters about suppliers receiving its requests to stop buying from Sime Darby, said it does not buy directly from the Malaysian firm, which it said supplies 0.25% of its palm oil volumes.

Following a 2020 decision that indicated "forced labour indicators" at Sime Darby, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in January it had sufficient evidence of forced labour and that the firm's goods were subject to seizure. read more

Ferrero said its products and brands in the United States had stopped sourcing from Sime Darby in January 2021.

Sime Darby, seen as the leader in sustainably produced palm oil, has promised "sweeping changes" to its governance and some labour practices following the U.S. finding.

Palm oil is one of the world's cheapest and fastest-growing vegetable oils, used in products from food to cosmetics to biodiesel. But the industry has faced scrutiny over the years for widespread deforestation in Southeast Asia and exploitation of migrant workers.

Migrant workers from countries like Indonesia, India and Bangladesh account for around 80% of the palm oil labour force in Malaysia, the world's biggest producer of the commodity after neighbouring Indonesia.

Ferrero says it uses only certified sustainable palm oil. It sources 85% of its palm oil from Malaysia, which traditionally has a better reputation for its sustainability than Indonesia.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China

Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems. China has been one of the only buyers of sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Oil#Oil Palm#Italian#Sime Darby Plantation#Malaysian#Southeast Asian#Nutella#Hershey Co#General Mills Inc
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy