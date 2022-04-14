ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Awards & Recognitions: April 2022

By Compiled by MIKE CAMPBELL
Harvard Medical School
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Brugge, Louise Foote Pfeiffer Professor of Cell Biology at HMS, received the Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers 2022 Meritorious Awards, in...

hms.harvard.edu

biospace.com

AACR Spotlight: Victoria’s Secret Awards 5 Female Cancer Researchers, AbbVie and More

As the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting wraps up, there were some surprising and exciting research news and presentations. Here’s a look. Victoria’s Secret and Pelotonia Present Five Female Cancer Researchers with $100K Awards. The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers 2022 Meritorious Awards,...
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
#Cancer Treatment#Global Fund For Women#Awards Recognitions#Hms#Src
Harvard Medical School

Incoming HMS Student Receives Soros Award

Incoming Harvard Medical School student Sai Rajagopal has been named a 2022 fellow of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans. Rajagopal is one of 30 fellows chosen from a pool of over 1,800 applicants for the fellowship that recognizes immigrants and children of immigrants pursuing graduate degrees.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Education Council announces winners of Excellence in Education awards, presented April 27

Northern Kentucky has a long history of supporting education and celebrating the vital role educators, businesses, and community partners play in ensuring students are ready for the future. Continuing this tradition, the Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present the 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
Nature.com

Subretinal injection in mice to study retinal physiology and disease

Subretinal injection (SRI) is a widely used technique in retinal research and can be used to deliver nucleic acids, small molecules, macromolecules, viruses, cells or biomaterials such as nanobeads. Here we describe how to undertake SRI of mice. This protocol was adapted from a technique initially described for larger animals. Although SRI is a common procedure in eye research laboratories, there is no published guidance on the best practices for determining what constitutes a 'successful' SRI. Optimal injections are required for reproducibility of the procedure and, when carried out suboptimally, can lead to erroneous conclusions. To address this issue, we propose a standardized protocol for SRI with 'procedure success' defined by follow-up examination of the retina and the retinal pigmented epithelium rather than solely via intraoperative endpoints. This protocol takes 7"“14 d to complete, depending on the reagent delivered. We have found, by instituting a standardized training program, that trained ophthalmologists achieve reliable proficiency in this technique after ~350 practice injections. This technique can be used to gain insights into retinal physiology and disease pathogenesis and to test the efficacy of experimental compounds in the retina or retinal pigmented epithelium.
Harvard Medical School

Getting Under Our Skin

Melanoma is a somewhat unusual cancer—one that blooms before our very eyes, often on sun-exposed skin, and can quickly become deadly as it turns our own skin against us and spreads to other organs. Fortunately, when caught early, melanoma can often be cured by simple surgery, and there are...
contagionlive.com

Fidaxomicin Versus Vancomycin for Clostridioides Difficile Treatment

Concomitant antibiotic (CA) use for infection treatment is a major risk factor for recurrent C difficile infection. One SHEA 2022 study examined whether fidaxomicin or vancomycin would be more beneficial for CA patients. Clostridioides difficile has a dangerous and expensive disease burden, causing up to half a million infections each...
technologynetworks.com

Tumors Disrupt Their Metabolism To Drive Metastasis

Cancer cells can disrupt a metabolic pathway that breaks down fats and proteins to boost the levels of a byproduct called methylmalonic acid, thereby driving metastasis, according to research led by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings open a new lead for understanding how tumors metastasize, or spread to other tissues, and hints at novel ways to block the spread of cancer by targeting the process.
