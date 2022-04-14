Awards & Recognitions: April 2022

Subretinal injection (SRI) is a widely used technique in retinal research and can be used to deliver nucleic acids, small molecules, macromolecules, viruses, cells or biomaterials such as nanobeads. Here we describe how to undertake SRI of mice. This protocol was adapted from a technique initially described for larger animals. Although SRI is a common procedure in eye research laboratories, there is no published guidance on the best practices for determining what constitutes a 'successful' SRI. Optimal injections are required for reproducibility of the procedure and, when carried out suboptimally, can lead to erroneous conclusions. To address this issue, we propose a standardized protocol for SRI with 'procedure success' defined by follow-up examination of the retina and the retinal pigmented epithelium rather than solely via intraoperative endpoints. This protocol takes 7"“14 d to complete, depending on the reagent delivered. We have found, by instituting a standardized training program, that trained ophthalmologists achieve reliable proficiency in this technique after ~350 practice injections. This technique can be used to gain insights into retinal physiology and disease pathogenesis and to test the efficacy of experimental compounds in the retina or retinal pigmented epithelium.

