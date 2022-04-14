ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Incoming HMS Student Receives Soros Award

By MIKE CAMPBELL
Harvard Medical School
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncoming Harvard Medical School student Sai Rajagopal has been named a 2022 fellow of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans. Rajagopal is one of 30 fellows chosen from a pool of over 1,800 applicants for the fellowship that recognizes immigrants and children of immigrants pursuing graduate...

hms.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nursing scholarships awarded to UPMC students

The next generation of nurses has received financial help to make their health care goals come true. More than $185,000 in scholarships was awarded Monday by the Hamot Health Foundation. The money is going to current students at the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. The school opened in August 2021 and expects to […]
ERIE, PA
Herald Community Newspapers

Local student wins science award

Elmont Memorial High School eleventh grade student Chigozirim Ifebi won third place at the Long Island Science and Engineering Fair held on March 8, according to a statement released by the Sewanhaka Central High School District. Ifebi was recognized for her project titled “How to Train your Multi View Cloth...
ELMONT, NY
technologynetworks.com

Structural Bio Paired With Computational Design To Create Anticancer Agent

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI and the Italian Institute of Technology IIT have developed a novel substance that disables a protein in the cell skeleton, leading to cell death. In this way, substances of this type can prevent, for example, the growth of tumours. To accomplish this, the researchers combined a structural biological method with the computational design of active agents. The study appeared in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Error rate reduction of single-qubit gates via noise-aware decomposition into native gates

In the current era of Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) technology, the practical use of quantum computers remains inhibited by our inability to aptly decouple qubits from their environment to mitigate computational errors. In this paper, we introduce an approach by which knowledge of a qubit's initial quantum state and the standard parameters describing its decoherence can be leveraged to mitigate the noise present during the execution of a single-qubit gate. We benchmark our protocol using cloud-based access to IBM quantum processors. On ibmq_rome, we demonstrate a reduction of the single-qubit error rate by 38%, from \(1.6 \times 10 ^{-3}\) to \(1.0 \times 10 ^{-3}\), provided the initial state of the input qubit is known. On ibmq_bogota, we prove that our protocol will never decrease gate fidelity, provided the system's \(T_1\) and \(T_2\) times have not drifted above 100 times their assumed values. The protocol can be used to reduce quantum state preparation errors, as well as to improve the fidelity of quantum circuits for which some knowledge of the qubits' intermediate states can be inferred. This paper presents a pathway to using information about noise levels and quantum state distributions to significantly reduce error rates associated with quantum gates via optimized decomposition into native hardware gates.
COMPUTERS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Tennessee State
Harvard, MA
Education
scitechdaily.com

Particle Physics Breakthrough: Scientists Report First-of-Its-Kind Neutrino Measurement

For the first time, physicists extracted the detailed “energy-dependent neutrino-argon interaction cross section,” a key value for studying how neutrinos change their flavor. Physicists studying ghost-like particles called neutrinos from the international MicroBooNE collaboration have reported a first-of-its-kind measurement: a comprehensive set of the energy-dependent neutrino-argon interaction cross...
ASTRONOMY
Better Government Association

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller claims Biden administration is encouraging kids to take "castration" drugs, undergo surgeries

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy